ND maintains solid lead as KINAL gains ground, MRB poll shows

Ruling New Democracy conservatives are leading leftist SYRIZA opposition by more than 10 percentage points, according to an MRB poll published on Friday.

According to the poll, which was carried out from December 1-10, if elections were held today 31.3 percent said they would vote for ND, 21.2 percent for SYRIZA and 10.5 percent for the center left Movement for Change (KINAL) coalition.

Responses were collected before the second round of voting for KINAL’s new leadership held on December 12.

According to the poll, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) would garner 4.6 percent, the nationalist Greek Solution 3.9 percent and Mera25 of ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis 3 percent.

Meanwhile, MRB data collected from December 13-14, after Nikos Androulakis’ election as new KINAL leader, give the conservatives a slightly stronger lead.

According to the survey, 30.7 percent said they would vote for ND, 19.7 for SYRIZA and 13.5 percent for KINAL. Meanwhile, 4.1 said they would vote for KKE, 3.8 percent for Greek Solution and 2.7 percent for Mera25.

Parties must win at least 3 percent to enter Parliament.