poll-finds-syriza-most-popular-party-among-unvaccinated

Almost a quarter of unvaccinated voters would vote for SYRIZA in the next election, according to an opinion poll published on Friday.

The Alco poll for private broadcaster Open Beyond TV found that 23% of unvaccinated Greeks would opt for the party of Alexis Tsipras, followed by 12% for the ultranationalist Greek Solution party of Kyriakos Velopoulos.

Seven percent said they would vote for New Democracy, followed by 6% for Golden Dawn, 4% for the Communist Party, 3% for the Greeks for the Fatherland group of ex-Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris, 2% for Movement for Change (PASOK) and 1% for MeRA25 party of Yanis Varoufakis.

Regarding voting intentions, the poll found that New Democracy would take 34% of the valid vote, followed by SYRIZA on 23.8%, Movement for Change on 7%, Communists on 5.6%, Greek Solution on 4.6% and MeRA25 on 3%.