EODY announces 3 cases of acute hepatitis

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday announced three cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children that meet the criteria set by the World Health Organization.

Two of the cases, a 14-month-old and a 10-year-old, had symptoms of abdominal pain, vomiting and fever, with laboratory tests showing an increase in liver enzymes (transaminases > 500 IU/ml).

The other 18-month-old child was asymptomatic with transaminase enzyme levels elevated at 500 IU/ml. The total number of cases worldwide is extremely low. To date, about 300 cases have been reported, of which 163 have been reported by the United Kingdom.

Although countries with suspected cases are being added, the number of cases per country does not appear to be increasing, suggesting that the spread is limited.