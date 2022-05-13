Police bust central Athens burglary racket

Police in Athens have arrested two men who are believed to be part of a burglary gang that broke into homes in the city center and made off with booty worth more than 440,000 euros.

The gang – which used relatively sophisticated tactics to evade arrest like counter-surveillance and cars with secret compartments to hide their tools and loot – is believed to have been active since December 2021 at least and is being investigated for dozens of burglaries.

They also used burner phones to communicate with each other and sold their loot at different pawn shops all over the capital, according to Friday’s police announcement.

Raids on properties linked to the gang, which is thought to have been headquartered in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas where the two suspects were arrested, turned up a plethora of passports and ID cards, jewelry, watches, designer clothes and expensive perfumes, as well a four laptops, among other items that are believed to have been stolen.