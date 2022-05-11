Motorboat captain arrested for migrant smuggling near Rhodes

The Hellenic Coast Guard arrested the captain of a motorboat on charges of migrant smuggling on Wednesday after the vessel was identified by a military observation post. According to the official statement, five people disembarked on the island.

After being hailed, the captain proceeded to try to escape towards Turkey and did not respond to calls by the officers to stop. During the chase the captain proceeded to perform dangerous maneuvers, forcing the officers to fire warning shots. However, the boat was immobilized, and its captain arrested.