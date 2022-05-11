Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university

Police officers in Thessaloniki found 11 Molotov cocktails near the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning. The seized items have been sent for forensic analysis and an investigation is ongoing.

The find follows days of unrest and scuffles at the university following an incident where dozens of vandals wielding sledgehammers and other tools dismantled several walls over the weekend at a construction site that had been erected on campus to transform a formerly occupied space into a library.