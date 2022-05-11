Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University

Three people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon during skirmishes with police at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

A group of people hurled stones and other projectiles at construction workers on the site where work is being carried out to create a library on the ground floor that was occupied for 34 years as a “hangout.”

Police made limited use of chemicals as the skirmishes continued in front of the university administration building.

Members of anti-establishment groups tried to enter the building and broke the shutters and the windows in the entrance. They remained in the area along with members of student groups demanding the departure of the police.

The incident came after dozens of vandals wielding sledgehammers and other tools dismantled several walls over the weekend that had been erected in the space, as it is transformed into a library.