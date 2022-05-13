Covid: 4,388 new cases, 29 deaths, 178 intubated

Doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine are prepared in Miami on May 28, 2021. Many public health officials have taken heart in early evidence that suggests infections from the Omicron variant tend to cause less severe illness than other versions of the coronavirus. [Saul Martinez/The New York Times]

Health authorities announced 4,388 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, a drop on Thursday’s figure of 4,782.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 29 deaths, eleven more than on the previous day.

There were 178 patients on ventilators, down two on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 52.81% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,384,982 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,521 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.6% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.