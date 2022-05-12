Authorities announce 4,782 new Covid cases, 18 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 4,782 new cases of Covid-19 during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Thursday. There were also 18 virus-related deaths.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that there are currently 180 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total reported number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has risen to 3,380,594, with a total of 29,491 virus-related deaths recorded over the same period.