NEWS

Authorities announce 4,782 new Covid cases, 18 deaths

Authorities announce 4,782 new Covid cases, 18 deaths
[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 4,782 new cases of Covid-19 during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Thursday. There were also 18 virus-related deaths. 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that there are currently 180 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total reported number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has risen to 3,380,594, with a total of 29,491 virus-related deaths recorded over the same period.

 

 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
New Covid-19 cases ease back down to 4,761
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases ease back down to 4,761

Europe plans to drop mandatory mask requirements for air travel next week
NEWS

Europe plans to drop mandatory mask requirements for air travel next week

New cases of Covid-19 jump up to 6,416
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 jump up to 6,416

Covid: 2,819 new cases, 22 deaths, 198 intubated
NEWS

Covid: 2,819 new cases, 22 deaths, 198 intubated

Coronavirus: 3,195 new cases, 23 deaths
NEWS

Coronavirus: 3,195 new cases, 23 deaths

Covid: 5,130 new cases, 33 deaths, 224 intubated
NEWS

Covid: 5,130 new cases, 33 deaths, 224 intubated