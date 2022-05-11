New Covid-19 cases ease back down to 4,761

Greek health authorities announced 4,761 new reported cases of Covid-19 during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s significant increase of 6,416 but still up from Monday’s 2,819. There were also 26 virus-related deaths. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 185 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total reported number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has risen to 3,375,812, with a total of 29,471 virus-related deaths recorded over the same period.