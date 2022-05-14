Coast guard rescues migrants off Rhodes

The Hellenic Coast Guard announced that it carried out an operation to rescue 20 Syrian migrants on Saturday in a sea area east of the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes.

According to reports, the migrants, which included 18 men, a woman and a child, were sailing in an inflatable boat.

The coast guard said that five of them had fallen overboard into the sea.

Fortunately all were rescued and transported to Rhodes.

Two Hellenic Navy vessels participated in the rescue operation while two private leisure boats were also deployed.

The weather conditions during the operation were good.