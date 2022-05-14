NEWS

Covid-19: Health authorities announce 4,324 new cases, 15 deaths

Greece’s health authorities announced 4,324 new coronavirus infections on Saturday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 15 deaths.

There were 173 patients on ventilators. Of the total intubated, 52.6% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,389,306 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,536 fatalities. 

Of the fatalities, 95.6% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

