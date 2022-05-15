Covid-19 deaths continue to drop with 10 reported on Sunday

Greek health authorities announced 3,269 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 10 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are 176 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,392,698, with a total of 29,547 deaths over the same period.