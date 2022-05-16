NEWS

Thessaloniki bus company warns about overdue fines

The Thessaloniki bus company is urging passengers with overdue fines to pay up or risk seeing the fine transferred to the public revenue collection authorities and increased fivefold. 

In an announcement on Monday, OASTH said that it is owed around 12,000 fines issued between 2017 and 2021 to passengers caught without a ticket or bus pass. 

Each fine is worth 60 euros, an amount that will go up to 300 euros if it is not settled within the next couple of weeks.

