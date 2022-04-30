Online platform for fuel subsidy now open

More than 3 million people in Greece are eligible for the fuel pass, which is available from vouchers.gov.gr platform.

Launched on April 26, the platform is now open to all tax identification numbers (AFMs), the government announced on Saturday.

The amount of the subsidy ranges from €30 to €50, depending on the type of vehicle and the place of residence of the beneficiary.

People whose declared income for 2020 was €30,000 or lower can apply for the fuel pass. By logging in with their tax details, citizens are immediately informed whether they are entitled to the subsidy.

The fuel subsidy concerns the months of April, May and June 2022.

Some €130 million was allocated to this benefit. [AMNA]