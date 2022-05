The Athens metro and tram will not run for three hours on Tuesday morning due to industrial action by transport workers.

Unions said the work stoppage would last from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

They called on all employees of the transport companies to participate in a protest against the government’s planned labour law.

Services are expected to wind down in advance of 9 a.m. and may take some time to resume normal service in the afternoon.