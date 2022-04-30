No problems reported in May Day exodus

The exodus of Athenians to the countryside for the May Day long weekend is proceeding without any problems, despite the weather forecast for a dip in the temperature and some localized showers.

Traffic around Piraeus and other ports is busy, with vessels destined for the Saronic Gulf, Cyclades and other islands at full capacity.

As there will be no ferry services on Sunday due to the decision of seamen to participate in a May Day strike, so excursionists will have to plan their return from Monday.

No problems have been reported on the main thoroughfares out of the city to Corinth or Lamia.

As of yesterday afternoon, more than 50,000 vehicles had passed through the toll booths on those roads.