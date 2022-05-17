NEWS

Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient

Two doctors in northern Greece have been convicted of negligent manslaughter over the May 2017 death of a 24-year-old man from complications following surgery. 

The surgeon who implanted a gastric bypass ring in the young man’s body at a private clinic in the city of Thessaloniki was sentenced to four years, which he can pay off instead of serving in prison, at a rate of 5 euros a day. 

It is his second conviction for a similar crime. 

The second doctor, who received a suspended sentence of 20 months, was found guilty of failing to adequately treat the 24-year-old at a clinic in his hometown of Kavala for a deadly infection caused by the operation.

