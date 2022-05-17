NEWS

Police carries out broad crime sweep in downtown Athens

Police carries out broad crime sweep in downtown Athens
[InTime News]

A large police operation was carried out early on Monday in and around Agiou Konstantinou Street in Omonia, which Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said was geared toward restoring a sense of security in the center of Athens. 

The operation involved 147 officers who stopped and searched 442 people, of whom 129 were foreign nationals who lacked the necessary residency documents. 

They were detained and taken to the Amygdaleza deportation center. 

“We are intensifying the special police operations with the participation of all Hellenic Police units, both in the center and in neighborhoods of Athens and Thessaloniki,” Theodorikakos said on Monday, stressing, “Our goal is to tackle illegal immigration, trafficking and, of course, drugs.”

Crime
READ MORE
Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient
NEWS

Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient

Investigation launched into suicide of preteen boy
NEWS

Investigation launched into suicide of preteen boy

Helicopter pilot given life sentence over murder of UK wife
NEWS

Helicopter pilot given life sentence over murder of UK wife

Court convicts helicopter pilot of UK wife’s killing
NEWS

Court convicts helicopter pilot of UK wife’s killing

Two arrested for defrauding elderly women
NEWS

Two arrested for defrauding elderly women

Man, 48, arrested on suspicion of murdering mother
NEWS

Man, 48, arrested on suspicion of murdering mother