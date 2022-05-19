Energy crisis forces some changes to new climate law

The ongoing energy crisis has led to changes in the new climate law that was submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

More specifically, the text of the new law exempts energy-intensive industries included in the European Union Emissions Trading System from the obligation to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030.

Also removed from the final text of the new law is the ban on the use of oil burners for heating homes after 2030 and the obligation to sell only zero-emission vehicles after 2030.

What’s more, many of the energy transition deadlines in other areas have been postponed by one to two years. The law also allows for the “adoption” of energy transition projects on islands.

The key climate targets remain the same: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

A ban also remainson fossil fuel power generation in 2028, a date that can be expedited depending on power security and security of supply.