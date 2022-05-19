NEWS

Hiker found on Evia after going missing in storm

[InTime News]

A 36-year-old man who issued a distress call on Wednesday night after losing his bearings in a storm while hiking on Mount Dirfi in Evia has been found and is safe, the Fire Service said on Thursday.

A helicopter and teams of volunteers had been dispatched at first light to assist in the search for the missing man, who had been trying to make his way to the Dirfi refuge when he called the Fire Service for help.

In the meantime, local authorities reported widespread flooding in northern Evia from Wednesday night’s storms, particularly in areas such as Agia Anna, which were devastated by last summer’s wildfires. 

Deputy Mayor Angelos Konstantinakis told local media that heavy rain flooded homes and businesses, and also knocked out a bridge connecting the villages of Achladi and Kotsikia.

