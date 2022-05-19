NEWS

New reported cases of Covid-19 continue to fall with 3,928

Greek health authorities announced 3,928 and 23 virus-related deaths during their daily update on the course of the pandemic on Thursday. According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), there are also currently 160 intubated patients currently being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,410,481, with a total of 29,642 virus-related deaths over the same period.

