Omicron BA.5 identified

A more contagious form of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been identified in Greece, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY). 

The BA.5 Omicron variant was detected in a sample from the region of Epirus in northwestern Greece. 

Omicron 5 has a higher transmissibility than Omicron 2 but does not appear to cause more severe illness. 

Experts estimate that it could cause an increase in cases, as was the case in South Africa. 

There is no known travel history, while the investigation by health authorities is ongoing.

