Covid: 3,708 new cases, 16 deaths, 159 intubated

Health authorities announced 3,708 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, a drop on Thursday’s figure of 3,928.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 16 deaths, seven fewer than on the previous day.

There were 159 patients on ventilators, down one on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 49.06% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,414,189 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,658 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.6% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 80.