British tourist tests negative for monkeypox

A 29-year-old British tourist at the Greek capital’s Attiko Hospital in Haidari has tested negative for monkeypox but positive for chickenpox.

The patient, Greece’s first suspected case of monkeypox, was transferred to hospital from the island of Kefalonia on Saturday after developing the rash associated with the disease.

Results from a second sample are expected Monday.

The increase of monkeypox cases in America and Europe in recent weeks has alarmed Greek health authorities, with the National Public Health Organization (EODY) noting however that, based on the epidemiological data so far, the risk for the general population is low.