Conversion therapy banned

Conversion therapy for minors to suppress sexual orientation or gender identity has been banned in Greece after Parliament’s approval on Wednesday of a relevant bill.

Under the new legislation, a person must give their explicit consent before psychologists or other health professionals perform such treatment or else face fines and prison terms. The new law also bans the advertising of such therapies.

“There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with ‘treatments’ for this child to ‘return to normality,’” Health Minister Thanos Plevris told Parliament, adding, “Obviously these treatments not only are not a therapy but they are not supported scientifically.”