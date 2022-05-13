NEWS GENDER IDENTITY

Conversion therapy banned

Conversion therapy banned
[InTime News]

Conversion therapy for minors to suppress sexual orientation or gender identity has been banned in Greece after Parliament’s approval on Wednesday of a relevant bill.

Under the new legislation, a person must give their explicit consent before psychologists or other health professionals perform such treatment or else face fines and prison terms. The new law also bans the advertising of such therapies.

“There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with ‘treatments’ for this child to ‘return to normality,’” Health Minister Thanos Plevris told Parliament, adding, “Obviously these treatments not only are not a therapy but they are not supported scientifically.” 

 

Health Society
READ MORE
AA sees rise in callers to Greek helpline
NEWS

AA sees rise in callers to Greek helpline

EODY announces 3 cases of acute hepatitis
NEWS

EODY announces 3 cases of acute hepatitis

Incentives for doctors to join new healthcare system
NEWS

Incentives for doctors to join new healthcare system

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds
NEWS

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds

UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’
NEWS

UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1
NEWS

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1