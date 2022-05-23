Saudi crown prince planning trip to Greece and region soon

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters/File Photo]

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Jordan and Egypt, where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade, four sources familiar with the plans said on Monday.

Saudi officials are still discussing the exact dates with the countries the crown prince is visiting, the sources said.

Two of them added that the visit could happen as soon as early June. [Reuters]