NEWS

Dendias: Greece will not be dragged into escalation with Turkey

[Reuters]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has responded to the controversial remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, saying that Greece will not be lured into an escalation of tensions with its Aegean neighbor. 

“We have our own position. We won’t be drawn into escalation,” Dendias told Skai radio on Tuesday. “If we do it will be because the Greek government has decided to do so,” he said.

Dendias said that Greece wants dialogue with Turkey however adding that this is not possible when Turkish fighter jets are conducting overflights over Greek airspace.

Erdogan said on Monday he has no intention of ever meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis again, following the latter’s criticism of Turkey on his recent visit to the United States.

Turkey Politics
