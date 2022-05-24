Patriarch to visit Mount Athos as rift deepens

In this photo taken May 27, 2016 monks stand on the premises of the Russian monastery St Panteleimon at Karyes, on Mount Athos. [AP]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios is due to pay a two-day visit to Mount Athos, home to the oldest surviving monastic community in the world, as Russia’s ongoing incursion into Ukraine has created a rift in the worldwide Orthodox Church.

Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of the world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians, faces several challenges, not least Moscow’s purportedly harmful influence over the formally self-administered male-only community; a mounting neo-zealot movement primarily backed by the monks of the Esfigmenou Monastery who challenge the hegemony of the Istanbul-based patriarch; and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign media reports regarding money-laundering and other criminal activities by Kremlin-affiliated monks have fuelled speculation about planned deportations and a forced evacuation of Esfigmenou. There has been no official reaction to the reports.

The police, meanwhile, has bolstered its presence at Karyes, Mount Athos’ capital.