Second bomb hoax in as many weeks at Stavropouli high school

A telephone call threatening that a bomb was about to go off at a school in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, turned out to be a hoax, the police said on Tuesday after the building was evacuated and searched by bomb experts.

The threat was called in on Tuesday morning to the police’s 100 emergency line, with the anonymous caller saying that a bomb was timed to go off at a vocational training high school (EPAL) complex in the suburb of Stavroupoli.

Students and staff were evacuated and allowed back only after experts gave the all-clear.

This was the second bomb hoax in as many weeks at the specific school, which made headlines a few months ago after a group of pupils believed to belong to far-right groups clashed with another group of their peers.