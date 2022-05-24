NEWS

Second bomb hoax in as many weeks at Stavropouli high school

Second bomb hoax in as many weeks at Stavropouli high school
[InTime News]

A telephone call threatening that a bomb was about to go off at a school in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, turned out to be a hoax, the police said on Tuesday after the building was evacuated and searched by bomb experts.

The threat was called in on Tuesday morning to the police’s 100 emergency line, with the anonymous caller saying that a bomb was timed to go off at a vocational training high school (EPAL) complex in the suburb of Stavroupoli.

Students and staff were evacuated and allowed back only after experts gave the all-clear.

This was the second bomb hoax in as many weeks at the specific school, which made headlines a few months ago after a group of pupils believed to belong to far-right groups clashed with another group of their peers.

Crime Education
READ MORE
Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University
NEWS

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University

Police will enter campus if requested
NEWS

Police will enter campus if requested

Tension flares up again at Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Tension flares up again at Thessaloniki university

Preliminary work done at AUT for future library destroyed by vandals
NEWS

Preliminary work done at AUT for future library destroyed by vandals

Anarchists, students protest police presence on campus
NEWS

Anarchists, students protest police presence on campus