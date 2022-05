The number of new coronavirus infections eased to 2,400 in Greece in the last 24 hours, according to official data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Health authorities had announced 2,575 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Sunday.

EODY said 19 more people died from Covid-19 while a total of 29,828 have passed away from the start of the pandemic.

There were also 130 intubated patients in hospitals on Monday, two less than Sunday.