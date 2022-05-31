Dendias: Aggressive Turkish rhetoric affirms Greece’s concerns 

The recent aggressive rhetoric by Turkish officials towards Greece exposes Ankara and proves “how right we are to say that Turkey is threatening us,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday.

Dendias was responding to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who repeated comments made last week indicating that Ankara is prepared to challenge the sovereignty of Greece’s islands in the eastern Aegean.

“I fully understand the irritation caused in Turkey by Greece’s letter to the United Nations. The letter with which we responded in a completely convincing and legally substantiated way to all the Turkish objections,” Dendias said in a statement.

“However, I think that what the Turkish side should do is to avoid insults, characterizations, constant tensions. This leads nowhere.”