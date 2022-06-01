NEWS

Group admits planting bomb at policeman’s house, threatens investigating magistrate

Group admits planting bomb at policeman’s house, threatens investigating magistrate

A group styling itself “Revenge Rebels” have taken responsibility for planting an explosive device found at the house of an Athens police officer in March 2022.

In a text posted to a website linked to the anti-authoritarian spectrum, the group, naming a specific officer, said: “We can come to your homes, your workplaces, and attack whenever and however we want without you being able to stop us. Just be aware of that.”

The group also issued a threat to shoot a named investigating magistrate.

Crime Terrorism
READ MORE
Three face terror charges for arson attack on Greek Church group
NEWS

Three face terror charges for arson attack on Greek Church group

Authorities investigate blast outside Glyfada apartment complex
NEWS

Authorities investigate blast outside Glyfada apartment complex

Shootings of pro-Kurd party supporters probed
NEWS

Shootings of pro-Kurd party supporters probed

IS suspect charged with membership in terror group
NEWS

IS suspect charged with membership in terror group

Armed robbery, weapons land terror suspect in dock
NEWS

Armed robbery, weapons land terror suspect in dock

Wanted terrorism suspect arrested in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Wanted terrorism suspect arrested in Thessaloniki