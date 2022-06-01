Group admits planting bomb at policeman’s house, threatens investigating magistrate

A group styling itself “Revenge Rebels” have taken responsibility for planting an explosive device found at the house of an Athens police officer in March 2022.

In a text posted to a website linked to the anti-authoritarian spectrum, the group, naming a specific officer, said: “We can come to your homes, your workplaces, and attack whenever and however we want without you being able to stop us. Just be aware of that.”

The group also issued a threat to shoot a named investigating magistrate.