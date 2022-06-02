NEWS

Turkish request to change name spelling to Turkiye approved

The United Nations has approved a request lodged by Turkey earlier this week to change the way the country’s name is rendered in English, the Anadolu Agency has confirmed.

The new spelling, Turkiye, became effective as soon as the letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was received, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the AA.

Under the decision, “Turkiye” instead of the anglicized “Turkey” will be used in all international forums

