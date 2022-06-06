NEWS

Thessaloniki teen in critical condition after motorcycle crash

[Intime News]

A 17-year-old was in critical condition in Thessaloniki’s Ippokrateio Hospital on Monday following a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

The youth is being treated in the intensive unit for multiple fractures in the skull while doctors had to remove one of his kidneys and perform multiple blood transfusions, a local news website reported.

The accident happened around 5.30 a.m. on the Moudania-Paliouri national highway, in the northern region of Halkidiki, when the 17-year-old’s motorcycle collided with a car.

The Moudania traffic police is handling the preliminary investingation. 

Accident
