Iraklio police search for suspect who hit his grandmother 

Police in the city of Iraklio, Crete, was on Monday looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly hit his grandmother during an argument.

The victim told officers that her grandson, who lives with her and her husband, insulted her, hit her in the face and left the house. A forensic examination has been ordered for the 82-year-old woman.

According to police sources cited by state-run broadcaster ERT, the suspect had attacked his grandfather in the past.