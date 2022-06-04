Aegina woman stabbed to death

Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead in her home on the island of Aegina, near Athens, on Saturday.

According to information, the victim was found by a relative on lying the floor, with evident signs of multiple stab wounds from an unknown object, while her head had been covered with a bag.

A coroner has arrived at the scene while police is speaking with the woman’s 46-year-old son. The preliminary investigation is being handled by Piraeus’ security subdivision.