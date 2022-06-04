NEWS

Aegina woman stabbed to death

Aegina woman stabbed to death

Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead in her home on the island of Aegina, near Athens, on Saturday.

According to information, the victim was found by a relative on lying the floor, with evident signs of multiple stab wounds from an unknown object, while her head had been covered with a bag. 

A coroner has arrived at the scene while police is speaking with the woman’s 46-year-old son. The preliminary investigation is being handled by Piraeus’ security subdivision.

Crime
READ MORE
Man smashes ancient Greek museum artifacts in Dallas
CULTURE

Man smashes ancient Greek museum artifacts in Dallas

Group admits planting bomb at policeman’s house, threatens investigating magistrate
NEWS

Group admits planting bomb at policeman’s house, threatens investigating magistrate

Kilkis man gets 13 years for killing uncle 
NEWS

Kilkis man gets 13 years for killing uncle 

Trapper sentenced to 10 months for illegal gun possession
NEWS

Trapper sentenced to 10 months for illegal gun possession

Suspect steals mini bus, hits car
NEWS

Suspect steals mini bus, hits car

Iraklio man nabbed for possession of cannabis
NEWS

Iraklio man nabbed for possession of cannabis