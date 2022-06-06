Man accused of raping partner’s children jailed pending trial

A 52-year-old man accused of sexually abusing his partner’s two children, aged 26 and 14, with whom he lived with in a village in southern Crete, was ordered to remain in prison until his trial after testifying before an investigative magistrate on Monday.

The suspect is accused of rape, sexual acts with a minor or in front of a minor, continued abuse of minors and violation of the law on weapon possession.

According to information, the case file includes a video allegedly filmed by the 14-year-old victim as evidence of the abuse he and his 24-year-old disabled brother suffered by the suspect.

The 52-year-old is said to have claimed that he only had one consensual sexual encounter with the teen boy. His defence attorney said his client recognizes the sexual act was a mistake, but insisted he did not force the victim.