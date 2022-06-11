Passenger traffic leaving Attica ports for long weekend expected to peak on Saturday

More Athenians are expected to join Friday’s mass exodus from the Greek capital for the long holiday weekend on Saturday.

The Monday of the Holy Spirit (Whit Monday) holiday has led to high traffic at Greek ports, whether for short jaunts to the nearby Argosaronic Islands or further.

On Friday, 21 ships sailed from the main port of Piraeus, carrying 20,637 passengers, 2,739 cars, 896 trucks, and 744 motorbikes. For nearby islands in the Argosaronic Gulf (Salamina, Aegina, Agistri, Poros, Hydra, and Spetses), 24 boats left Piraeus with 6,010 passengers, 1,066 cars, 38 trucks, and 263 motorbikes.

At Rafina port, on the East Attica coast, a total of 20 ships sailed for the islands on Friday, carrying 10,390 passengers, 2,384 cars, 87 trucks, and 283 motorbikes, and at Lavrio port, further south, 11 ships left for islands with 4,652 passengers, 1,162 cars, 37 trucks, and 120 motorbikes.

Passenger traffic is expected to increase today Saturday. A total of 19 ships are sailing from Piraeus on Saturday for the islands, another 31 on smaller ships for the Argosaronic Gulf islands, 16 ships from Rafina, and 8 ships from Lavrio.

Port authorities have warned travellers to be at the port an hour ahead of sailing schedules. [AMNA]