Athens municipality submits housing proposal

The Athens municipality has submitted a proposal to the Labor Ministry designed along the lines of the ESTIA program for refugees to provide housing for residents who are at risk of homelessness or already sleeping rough.

Those who stand to benefit are unemployed young people, new families, low-income pensioners and university students left out of the dorm system.

The proposal has drawn from the experience of the European Union-backed ESTIA, under which a company belonging to the municipality leased around 400 apartments in Athens to accommodate refugees and asylum seekers.

