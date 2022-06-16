NEWS

Irish Foreign Minister to visit Athens on Friday for talks with Dendias

Irish Foreign Minister to visit Athens on Friday for talks with Dendias
[Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Ireland’s Foreign and Defense Simon Coveney will be in Athens on Friday for talks with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in the first official visit of an Irish foreign minister in 17 years.

The talks between the two officials will cover the further development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors, with a focus on a recently drafted roadmap (trade, economy, culture, dispersal issues, etc.).

Dendias and Coveney are also expected to discuss international and regional developments, with an emphasis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans and the Middle East.

Various EU issues are also expected to be discussed, such as immigration and the EU-UK negotiations, including the Northern Ireland protocol.

The two officials will make statements to the press at around 1.20 p.m.

This is the first time in 17 years that an Irish foreign minister pays an official visit to Greece.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
Turkey lashes out at Germany over rebuke for stance on Greece
NEWS

Turkey lashes out at Germany over rebuke for stance on Greece

Greece appoints special envoy for Western Balkans
NEWS

Greece appoints special envoy for Western Balkans

Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin
DIPLOMACY

Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin

PM: Greece aims at returning to investment grade in 2023
NEWS

PM: Greece aims at returning to investment grade in 2023

Athens notes ‘Turkish hypocrisy’ over the appointment of muftis in Thrace
NEWS

Athens notes ‘Turkish hypocrisy’ over the appointment of muftis in Thrace

Athens reacts to Cavusoglu comments
NEWS

Athens reacts to Cavusoglu comments