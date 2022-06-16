Irish Foreign Minister to visit Athens on Friday for talks with Dendias

Ireland’s Foreign and Defense Simon Coveney will be in Athens on Friday for talks with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in the first official visit of an Irish foreign minister in 17 years.

The talks between the two officials will cover the further development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors, with a focus on a recently drafted roadmap (trade, economy, culture, dispersal issues, etc.).

Dendias and Coveney are also expected to discuss international and regional developments, with an emphasis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans and the Middle East.

Various EU issues are also expected to be discussed, such as immigration and the EU-UK negotiations, including the Northern Ireland protocol.

The two officials will make statements to the press at around 1.20 p.m.

