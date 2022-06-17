NEWS

Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros

Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros

The Greek state is suing Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical giant Novartis for 214 million euros, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Friday.

In a statement, Plevris said the state is seeking compensation for the non-pecuniary damage it has suffered “from the actions that Novartis itself has admitted to in the USA that concerns payments to doctors.”

“The Greek state reserves the right to claim any damage it has suffered with a newer lawsuit and we are clear that all sanctions against Novartis for its illegal practices will be applied,” the minister said.

In recent years, Novartis has shelled out 1.3 billion dollars in the US to settle allegations that it offered kickbacks to doctors and illegal copayment support to Medicare patients to boost drugs sales.

Health Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thirteen people in the dock over some 2 mln euros in KEELPNO funding
NEWS

Thirteen people in the dock over some 2 mln euros in KEELPNO funding

Top court backs mandatory tests for pupils, teachers
NEWS

Top court backs mandatory tests for pupils, teachers

Ministry refutes discrimination allegation by mother
NEWS

Ministry refutes discrimination allegation by mother

ECHR rejects Greek request for interim measures against mandated vaccinations
NEWS

ECHR rejects Greek request for interim measures against mandated vaccinations

Top court rejects injunction to freeze health workers’ mandatory vaccination
NEWS

Top court rejects injunction to freeze health workers’ mandatory vaccination

Judges reject firefighters’ case against mandatory vaccination
NEWS

Judges reject firefighters’ case against mandatory vaccination