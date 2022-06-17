Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros

The Greek state is suing Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical giant Novartis for 214 million euros, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Friday.

In a statement, Plevris said the state is seeking compensation for the non-pecuniary damage it has suffered “from the actions that Novartis itself has admitted to in the USA that concerns payments to doctors.”

“The Greek state reserves the right to claim any damage it has suffered with a newer lawsuit and we are clear that all sanctions against Novartis for its illegal practices will be applied,” the minister said.

In recent years, Novartis has shelled out 1.3 billion dollars in the US to settle allegations that it offered kickbacks to doctors and illegal copayment support to Medicare patients to boost drugs sales.