NEWS

Bulgaria expects good 2022 wheat crop, strong exports

Bulgaria expects good 2022 wheat crop, strong exports
A worker displays grains of wheat at a mill in Beirut, Lebanon, March 1, 2022. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Bulgaria expects a good wheat crop in 2022, almost matching last year’s record harvest, that will allow for ample exports, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday.

“We expect the wheat crop to be close to last year’s. Whether it would be 6.5 million tonnes or 6.7 million will depend on the condition of the sowings in different parts of the country,” Petar Kirovski, who is in charge of grain crop sowings at the ministry, told Reuters in a phone interview.

The Black Sea country is among Europe’s largest wheat exporters and reaped a record-high wheat crop of 7.1 million tonnes last year, up from 4.7 million tonnes in 2020, a particularly poor year, and 6.1 million tonnes in 2019.

With an annual domestic consumption of about 1.5 million tonnes, Bulgaria has exported close to 5 million tonnes of its 2021 wheat crop so far, Kirovski said.

“Given the expected good harvest this year, there will be more than enough surplus grains for exports. Over 4 million tonnes can definitely be shipped abroad,” he said.

The Balkan country’s barley sowings were also in good condition and the expected crop will be close to last year’s, when farmers took in over 680,000 tonnes of barley, he said. [Reuters]

Bulgaria Food

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bulgarian foreign, energy ministers quit, deepening coalition crisis
NEWS

Bulgarian foreign, energy ministers quit, deepening coalition crisis

Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties
NEWS

Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties

ND maintains 8.5-point lead over main opposition in new poll
NEWS

ND maintains 8.5-point lead over main opposition in new poll

Bulgaria won’t lift veto on North Macedonia’s EU plans yet
NEWS

Bulgaria won’t lift veto on North Macedonia’s EU plans yet

Bulgaria’s ITN party exits coalition government
NEWS

Bulgaria’s ITN party exits coalition government

Rights group: Bulgaria uses police dogs in migrant pushbacks
NEWS

Rights group: Bulgaria uses police dogs in migrant pushbacks