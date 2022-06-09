NEWS

ND maintains 8.5-point lead over main opposition in new poll

[Intime News]

Ruling Conservatives maintain an 8.5-point lead over leftist opposition SYRIZA (33.5% vs 25%) regarding voter intentions, according to a survey by Pulse company on behalf of Greek broadcaster Skai, published on Thursday.

They are followed by center-left PASOK-KINAL (14%), communist KKE (5.5%), nationalist Greek Solution (4.5%) and radical-leftist MeRA25 (3%).

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared to be the most suitable PM for 39%, followed by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on 26%.

