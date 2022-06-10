Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties

A new survey shows increased concern regarding both economic developments and the situation in Greek-Turkish relations.

According to the survey by Pulse company on behalf of Skai, 83% of the respondents stated that they are worried or very worried about the economy, as are 66% about the attitude of Turkey and Greek-Turkish issues.

Regarding voter intentions, ruling New Democracy maintains an 8.5-point lead over leftist opposition SYRIZA (33.5% vs 25%) They are followed by center-left PASOK-KINAL (14%), communist KKE (5.5%), nationalist Greek Solution (4.5%) and radical-leftist MeRA25 (3%).

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared to be the most suitable PM for 39%, followed by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on 26%

Tellingly, 46% of respondents believe that next year and “near the end of the current government’s term” is the right time to hold elections.