Firefighters battle forest fire on Mount Athos

Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire that broke out in an inaccessible forested area on Mount Athos on Friday evening.

The fire is located in the Aghios Andreas area in the northeastern tip of the peninsula, home to the oldest surviving monastic community in the world.

The fire front is located at a considerable distance from monasteries and there is no danger of it spreading to buildings.

Two aircraft and two helicopters are assisting in the fire-fighting operation. On the ground, over 100 firefighters and 35 tenders are battling the blaze.

Army engineers are also assisting with earth-moving machinery.