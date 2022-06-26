NEWS

Mount Athos fire subsiding, new blaze on Hydra

[InTime News]

A fire that broke out in an inaccessible forest area on Mount Athos on Friday is subsiding on Sunday. More than 100 firefighters and 35 vehicles from the Hellenic Fire Service remain on the scene, as well as two airplanes and a helicopter, but there is no active front at the moment.

A fire was reported on the Argosaronic island of Hydra on Sunday with the Hellenic Fire Service reporting that both ground and aerial forces have been mobilized to tackle it.

Fire

