A group of robbers entered the house of a businessman in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, early Sunday morning and took a safe.

The burglary took place shortly after 3.30 a.m. The perpetrators removed the safe and threw it off the balcony, damaging the lower floor and the sidewalk. They then loaded it in their vehicle and fled.

It was not made known what the safe contained or if the robbers removed any other valuables.