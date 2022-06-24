Hotel vandalized in Exarchia

A recently renovated hotel in central Athens was vandalized on Thursday night by at least two unknown individuals, who smashed windows and threw leaflets that called on tourists to leave what they declared to be a “class-war zone.”

One of the flyers stated in English: “Tourists go home! This is a class-war zone.”

Another one in Greek called on police and big investors to leave the Exarchia district, where the hotel is located.

The hotel is located on Kleisovis Street near Kaningos Square.

Exarchia has long been considered a traditional bastion of self-styled anarchists.