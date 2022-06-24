NEWS

Hotel vandalized in Exarchia

Hotel vandalized in Exarchia

A recently renovated hotel in central Athens was vandalized on Thursday night by at least two unknown individuals, who smashed windows and threw leaflets that called on tourists to leave what they declared to be a “class-war zone.”

One of the flyers stated in English: “Tourists go home! This is a class-war zone.”

Another one in Greek called on police and big investors to leave the Exarchia district, where the hotel is located.

The hotel is located on Kleisovis Street near Kaningos Square.

Exarchia has long been considered a traditional bastion of self-styled anarchists.

Crime Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drunken British tourist arrested after landing at Iraklio airport
NEWS

Drunken British tourist arrested after landing at Iraklio airport

Director to testify in court Monday as witness testimonies conclude
NEWS

Director to testify in court Monday as witness testimonies conclude

Rogue taxi driver nabbed for injuring police officers during check
NEWS

Rogue taxi driver nabbed for injuring police officers during check

Man suspected of killing wife drives car off cliff
NEWS

Man suspected of killing wife drives car off cliff

Defendants in Mandra flood trial receive suspended sentences
NEWS

Defendants in Mandra flood trial receive suspended sentences

Woman who stabbed husband jailed pending trial
NEWS

Woman who stabbed husband jailed pending trial