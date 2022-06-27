Lignadis denies rape charges in testimony before court

Prominent director and actor Dimitris Lignadis, who is on trial for four rapes of minors or young men, denied all charges in his testimony in court on Monday.

Lignadis, who was also artistic director of the National Theater, denied the accusations, while he said he was being criminally targeted due to sexual preferences for political reasons. He said the aim was to harm Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who appointed him director of the National Theater.

“I have never been a rapist… maybe stupid,” he said in response to the charges against him. He also admitted that from time to time he had relationships with young people, but not with minors.

Lignadis, 57 was arrested in February 2021, accused of rape by two men who were minors aged 14 and 17 when the alleged events occurred in 2010 and 2015. Others then came forward with claims of sexual abuse as adults and as minors.